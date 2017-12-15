In an open space that Zimbabwe's ruling party has called Robert Mugabe Square, delegates gathered on Friday to seal the fate of a man they had revered for decades but removed from power in dramatic scenes last month.

Emmerson Mnangagwa has already been inaugurated as the new president and party leader, replacing Mugabe, who had led the party since 1975 and the country since independence from white minority rule in 1980.

Friday's ZANU PF party meeting is the final step in Mugabe's fall from grace after the military put him under house arrest.

Hundreds of thousands rallied in the streets and lawmakers began impeachment proceedings.

Under the growing pressure, the 93-year-old, who had vowed to rule for life, finally resigned.

TRT World spoke to journalist Columbus Mavhunga who is following developments in the capital, Harare.

The decision to remove Mugabe as party leader was made by the Central Committee, and "it is a foregone conclusion delegates will ratify," party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo said.

Images of Mugabe's face, usually plastered on delegates' dress and other paraphernalia, were conspicuously missing, as was Mugabe himself.