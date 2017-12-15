As ministers of defence and senior diplomats from around the globe gathered in Bahrain this weekend for the Manama Dialogue, one common theme in the various bilateral meetings and discussions was the issue of Iranian influence in regional affairs, and concerns of Tehran's sponsorship of international terrorism.

Notable however, was the stark contravening viewpoint towards Iran from the Iraqi delegation led by Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari and national security advisor Falah Fayyad.

During an extraordinary exchange with Saudi Prince Faisal al Turki at the opening panel, Jaafari took pains to come to the defence of Iran and totally denied that Iran has ever supported terror activity. Not to be outdone, Falah Fayyad likewise attempted to paint Iran as a force for stability in the region.

The contrast with other officials from the Gulf was stark. Two senior Iraqi officials didn't bother to even conceal their unequivocal support for a country that many in the region fault for fuelling instability and the proliferation of extremist militias loyal to Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei could be chalked up to diplomatic niceties - but both men have a long personal history with Qasem Soleimani – the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who has funded, trained, and armed over a hundred thousand Iraqi shia militia fighters.

The Iraqi prime minister on Saturday declared the official end of the campaign to defeat Daesh in Iraq. The Iraqi army alongside the Shia militia Hashd al Shaabi claim to have cleared the final pockets of territory controlled by Daesh after nearly three years of heavy and protracted fighting.

In his speech declaring the end of the anti-Daesh campaign, President Abadi said that the victory against the terror group was due to Iraq’s “unity and determination”.

But as the fight against Daesh winds down in earnest, unity seems to be in short supply. Iraq is as divided as its ever been and the Iranian funded militias that played an important role in defeating Daesh have signalled that they are there to stay – going so far as declaring their participation in the Iraqi political process. All signs indicate that these forces are not going to relinquish their weapons even as the threat of Daesh diminishes markedly.

Iraq’s Sunni community remains marginalised and tensions with the Kurdish region are simmering, almost ready to boil over.

Iraqi politicians like Vice President Ayad Allawi who continues to try to push against the trend of sectarianism in Iraq, do not have access to a militia; leaving them at a major disadvantage.

So, now that the fight against Daesh in Iraq has supposedly come to a denouement, do the so-called ‘Popular Mobilization Units’ pose a unique threat to Iraq’s unity?

In a speech given at the Manama Dialogue, former commanding general of US forces in Iraq, General Petraeus took a sanguine outlook on the matter.

“Hashd Shaabi Shia militias are trying to gain seats in parliament, but we must remember that they were formed in response to an Ayatollah Sistani fatwa. This is a difficult and sensitive issue.”