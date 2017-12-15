"Citizens who are able to bear arms and fight terrorists, defend their country and their people and their holy places, should volunteer and join the security forces to achieve this holy purpose,” Iraq’s Shia cleric Ayatollah Ali Sistani said in a message during a Friday sermon on June 13, 2014.

It was shortly after Daesh advanced to Mosul to take control of the city and Shia majority Iraqi army ran away, leaving their arms behind. Daesh captured the city and declared it its de-facto capital.

Ayatollahs and clerics in Iraq are the only spiritual leaders who have no official say in the Iraqi legal system, and Ayatollah Sistani comes from a tradition which is not involved in politics, but his powerful message ended up mobilizing a backup force to the Iraqi army when it needed a push in defeating Daesh. That force is called Hashd al Shaabi.

Sistani is praised for “saving Iraq” with his fatwa and spearheading the Hashd al Shaabi forces which helped defeat Daesh. Three years after its founding, the commanders are now influential in internal politics, since they are financially and militarily backed by Iran.

Now Sistani says it’s wrong for Hashd al Shaabi to participate in the country’s upcoming elections.

But what seems like a shift in Sistani’s stance towards the Shia forces hasn't come as a surprise.

In favor of separation between religion and politics, Sistani is known for rejecting the Iranian model of theocracy and his discomfort with the Iranian influence in the country.

However with his call some pre-existing Iran-backed groups also gathered under Hashd al Shaabi as volunteers, creating a separate force from the Iraqi army. Iranian Revolutionary Guards stepped as advisers and trainers to those militia groups under the umbrella of Hashd al Shaabi, while Iran began providing funds and armouries to more than 100,000 Hashd fighters. The Hashd al Shaabi’s second man Abu Mahdi al Mohandis pledged allegiance to Iranian commander Qassem Sulaimani in early 2017.

But the creation of an independent military force with Iranian guardianship wasn’t exactly what Sistani called for. Insisting on the condition of picking arms only against Daesh in his Fatwa, Sistani’s representative has repeated the core principle of his message. Volunteering to fight against Daesh within the Iraqi Security Forces, without causing any division between Sunni and Shia Iraqis.