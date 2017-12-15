Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) agreed to open exploratory talks on forming a government with Chancellor Angela Merkel, party leader Martin Schulz said, providing a chance to end a rare period of political deadlock in Europe's largest economy.

The decision is a painful about-face for the centre-left party, whose members fear it risks losing its identity and sustaining further electoral defeats if it signs up for another 'grand coalition' with Merkel's conservatives.

The SPD has been Merkel's junior coalition partner since 2013, and was punished by voters in September with its worst election result since World War Two. It initially said it wanted to go into opposition, but was persuaded to consider a new coalition after Merkel failed to form a three-way government with two smaller parties.

Schulz said the party had a responsibility to consider backing the government to contribute to Germany's stability.

But he promised party faithful he would take a new approach to keep the SPD's identity stronger in coalition than previously. He would strive for a "different kind of governing culture" in which ministers communicated more directly with citizens, and demand more healthcare and education spending.

"We won't just keep doing as we've been doing now and there won't be a continuation of the grand coalition we've had until now in the form that we knew it."

For Merkel, winning over the SPD is her only realistic chance of securing a fourth term in office without a new election, after both her conservatives and the SPD suffered punishing losses in September.