US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday said the United States would not accept any preconditions for diplomatic talks with North Korea.

But he urged the country to carry out a "sustained cessation" of weapons testing to allow the two countries to hold talks about Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.

He earlier called for a "sustained cessation of North Korea's threatening behaviour" before the possible talks could occur, but did not specify a length of time for a lull.

"North Korea must earn its way back to the table. The pressure campaign must and will continue until denuclearisation is achieved," Tillerson told a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Tillerson had raised hopes this week that the United States and North Korea could negotiate to resolve a standoff over Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.