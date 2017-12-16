WORLD
Morocco launches tree planting programme to reduce deforestation
Moroccan government teams up with civil society groups to plant 800,000 trees across the country by 2024.
In this February 6, 2016 file photo, Amazigh houses sit in the foothills of Cedar trees forests, in Azrou, a town south of Fez, Morocco. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2017

Climate change and human activity is devastating areas of Morocco's forest ecosystems, where forests cover more than 90,000 square kilometres, which is nearly 13% of the country.

Tree cover loss in Morocco stood at 31,724 hectares between 2001-2016, while gain lagged behind at 19,541 over the same period, according to statistics from Global Forest Watch.

To counter this, the Moroccan government announced a partnership with civil society groups to plant 800,000 trees across the North African country by 2024.

By involving civil society and local groups in their plan, the government hopes to plant the seeds of change to help communities understand the effects of deforestation and prevent its spread.

TRT World'sAdefemi Akinsanya reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
