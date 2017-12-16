Climate change and human activity is devastating areas of Morocco's forest ecosystems, where forests cover more than 90,000 square kilometres, which is nearly 13% of the country.

Tree cover loss in Morocco stood at 31,724 hectares between 2001-2016, while gain lagged behind at 19,541 over the same period, according to statistics from Global Forest Watch.

To counter this, the Moroccan government announced a partnership with civil society groups to plant 800,000 trees across the North African country by 2024.