WORLD
1 MIN READ
Jordan's Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians braces for winter
Tens of thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp try to deal with cold weather in their makeshift homes as winter approaches.
Jordan's Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians braces for winter
This June 19, 2016 file photo shows hundreds of portable buildings housing Syrian refugees stretching to the horizon at the Zaatari refugee camp in northern Jordan. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2017

The Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, located close to the Jordanian-Syrian border, is home to nearly 80,000 people, displaced by a deadly war in Syria.

The camp, run by the United Nations Refugee Agency, has a water network.

With its growing infrastructure taking shape, it could soon become Jordan's fourth largest city.

RECOMMENDED

But the conditions still remain very poor for thousands of Syrians as winter sets in.

TRT World’sFrancis Collings visited the camp and explains the difficulties refugees are facing.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan