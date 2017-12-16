King Michael I, who ruled Romania twice before being forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died at age 96 in Switzerland this month.

The late monarch's remains were flown by military plane to Romania this week and received with great fanfare.

Romanian politicians, diplomats and tens of thousands of mourners have paid their respects at his coffin, first in the mountain resort where he was born and then at the Royal Palace in Bucharest.

Michael's final journey before he is buried at the Curtea de Arges cemetery in central Romania will be by royal train.

Guests

An illustrious roster of royals, most of them from European royal families, are attending the funeral.

Britain's Prince Charles is in attendance.

Michael was a first cousin of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh.