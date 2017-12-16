Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the new film in the beloved space saga, opened with massive ticket sales that put it on track to ring up around $200 million at domestic theaters over the weekend, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Friday.

The movie brought in $45 million in the United States and Canada on Thursday night, second only to the $57 million from 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

That film went on to generate more than $2 billion worldwide.

The Last Jedi is expected to net more than $200 million throughout the weekend, which would make it the fourth-biggest opening of all time.

It's set to play on 4,232 screens in North America.

Last Jedi is the eighth movie in the saga created by George Lucas in 1977.