Muslim world faces efforts to reshape it through bloodshed says Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on Muslims around the world to be prepared for attacks which will try to bring them down from within.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the 7th Hadith and Sira Studies Awards Ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey on December 16, 2017 / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2017

The Muslim world is the target of plots to reshape it to the benefit of others, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Saturday.

“Like a century ago, the Islamic world is facing efforts to reshape it through blood, tears, and strife between brothers,” Erdogan said in Istanbul, at the 7th Hadith and Sira Studies Awards Ceremony.

He called on Muslim countries “to be prepared for attacks which try to bring down Muslims from within.”

“When Muslims are at odds, the ones that benefit are terrorist groups, and countries like Israel that use state terror,” he said.

Erdogan also reiterated his condemnation of US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Following Trump’s announcement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) this week issued a declaration recognising East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state.

Erdogan said the OIC move would create a multiplier effect, encouraging other nations to follow in its lead.

SOURCE:AA
