Exhibition in Colombia raises awareness against femicides
Femicide is the killing of a woman by a man because of her gender and Latin America has the highest femicide rates in the world. Femicide victims often have a long history of domestic violence.
A woman holds a placard, "I'm a woman and I dress as I please", during a march in Bogota, for peace and against crimes and violence against women, November 22, 2013. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2017

Thousands of women across Latin America are victims of gender-related violence  and killings.

In Colombia, two women are killed every day while hundreds of women have been killed this year. 

However, less than 40 percent of them seek help. 

Femicide stems largely from Colombia’s patriarchal and ‘macho’ culture, which tends to blame women for the violence inflicted on them and to condone it, women’s rights groups say.

It is common for victims of femicide to have a long history of domestic violence and the perpetrators are often the victims’ current or former partners, family members or friends.

TRT World'sDimitri O'Donnell, visited an exhibition in Bogota, that's encouraging women to speak out about domestic violence.

