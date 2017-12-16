The United Nations Security Council is considering a draft resolution that would insist any decisions on the status of Jerusalem have no legal effect and must be rescinded after US President Donald Trump recognised the city as Israel’s capital.

The one-page Egyptian-drafted text, which was circulated to the 15-member council on Saturday, does not specifically mention the United States or Trump. Diplomats say it has broad support but will likely be vetoed by Washington.

The council could vote early next week, diplomats said. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, Russia or China to pass.

Trump's Jerusalem decision

Trump abruptly reversed decades of US policy this month when he recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, generating outrage from Palestinians. Trump also plans to move the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Trump's decision triggered widespread unrest – from the occupied territories of Palestine where several have died in clashes with Israeli forces to mass protests in Muslim countries. Emergency UN and OIC sessions were also called to discuss the crisis which has dampened all hopes for a peace process between Israel and Palestine.

After the US decision, Arab foreign ministers agreed to seek a UN Security Council resolution. While the draft is unlikely to be adopted, it would further isolate Trump over the Jerusalem issue.