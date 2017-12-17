Several people familiar with President Donald Trump's transition organisation Trump for America (TFA) say special counsel Robert Mueller's team has gained access to thousands of private emails sent and received by Trump officials before the start of his administration.

The investigators did not directly request the records from the transition team and may have raised legal issues by obtaining the messages from a separate federal agency.

Kory Langhofer, counsel to Trump for America, sent letters on Saturday to Congress saying Mueller's investigation was provided "unauthorised disclosure" of transition records by the General Services Administration (GSA). The agency often stores presidential transition records on its computers.

The people familiar with the transition spoke on condition of anonymity because of the records' sensitivity. They say the materials included communications from more than a dozen Trump officials, including Michael Flynn.

Privileged communications

Langhofer wrote a letter to congressional committees to say Mueller's team had improperly received the emails from the GSA.

Career staff members at the agency "unlawfully produced TFA’s private materials, including privileged communications, to the Special Counsel’s Office," according to the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. It said the materials included "tens of thousands of emails."

Trump's transition team used facilities of the GSA, which helps manage the US government bureaucracy, in the period between the Republican's November presidential election victory and his inauguration in January.

The Trump team's accusation adds to the growing friction between the president's supporters and Mueller's office as it investigates whether Russia interfered in the election and if Trump or anyone on his team colluded with Moscow.

Asked for comment, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said: "We continue to cooperate fully with the special counsel and expect this process to wrap up soon."

The GSA and officials at the special counsel's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Trump allies discredit Muller’s investigation’

Democrats say there is a wide-ranging effort by the president’s allies on Capitol Hill and in some media outlets to discredit Mueller’s investigation.