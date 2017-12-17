A mudslide on Saturday tore through a small village in southern Chile near a popular national park, leaving at least five people dead and at least 15 missing after a night of torrential downpours, authorities said.

A video taken from a helicopter by Chilean police showed a vast swath of the remote town of Villa Santa Lucia, near Chaiten in coastal Patagonia, buried beneath the mud as the landslide ploughed its way down a flooded river valley.

Four Chileans and a male tourist whose name and nationality has not been disclosed died in the mudslide, authorities said.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Rescue operation

Rescue workers continued to search through the debris for at least 15 people.