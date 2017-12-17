WORLD
2 MIN READ
Family owned company in Bosnia preserves wood carving tradition
For the Niksic family in the Bosnian town of Konjic, it's more than just a craft.
Family owned company in Bosnia preserves wood carving tradition
This image shows the Niksic family in Konjic, Bosnia. December 17, 2017. (Screenshot) / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
December 17, 2017

In a town of Konjic in southern Bosnia, a family owned company has long kept the tradition of wood carving alive.  

Now, the Niksic family has raised the craft to another level by incorporating it into modern furniture design.

"It's love. Ever since I can remember, I used to come into my father's workshop, I used to play with the leftover wood, I played with used nails, so the love for wood has remained stuck in my heart," says Besim Niksic, owner of "Zanat" company.

The Konjic wood carving design was recently added to UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

RECOMMENDED

"I hope that our story serves as an inspiration to others in Bosnia, how through engagement, through creativity you can preserve and promote our cultural heritage and how it can all be economically viable," says Orhan Niksic, co-founder of the company.

For the Niksic brothers, running the woodcarving workshop is a way to preserve the craft and this tradition.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic explains.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent