Winter brings new challenges for Jarablus residents
The city was reduced to rubble in the two years Daesh controlled it and rebuilding efforts have been slow.
In this June 5, 2017 file photo, displaced Syrian children walk outside their family tents at a camp outside Jarablus, Aleppo province, Syria. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 17, 2017

Syrian rebels, backed by Turkish Armed Forces, pushed Daesh out of the northern Syrian city of Jarablus more than a year ago.

The city was reduced to rubble in the two years Daesh controlled it and rebuilding efforts have been slow. 

As winter approaches, many of the residents who were displaced during the fighting are still in camps or lack basic necessities.

"The most difficult thing is that we are all in a room. No wood, no coal, no diesel, no water, no electricity.” says Om Ahmed, a housewife living in the demolished city.

TRT World’sAhmed Al Burai looks at the challenges residents face.

SOURCE:TRT World
