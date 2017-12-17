Billionaire former President Sebastian Pinera easily won Chile's presidential runoff election on Sunday, moving the world's top-copper producing country back to the right in the footsteps of other Latin American nations.

Officials said Pinera got 54.6 percent of the votes to 45.4 percent for center-left Alejandro Guillier, with nearly all the ballots counted.

Guillier conceded defeat to his supporters and outgoing President Michelle Bachelet called Pinera to offer congratulations.

The results prompted Pinera supporters to celebrate at his campaign headquarters. Many took to streets nationwide waving flags and holding banners, while others beeped car horns and screamed out the last name of the former airline magnate who previously governed Chile in 2010-2014.

Turnout was expected to be low because in contrast to other regional countries, Chile made voting voluntary rather than mandatory in 2012.

First round of election

Pinera, 68, won last month's first round, but his 36.6 percent vote share fell far short of what polls had projected.