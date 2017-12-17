Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control parts of the country, said on Sunday the United Nations-backed government was obsolete and he would listen to the will of the people, a firm hint he may run in elections expected next year.

Haftar styles himself as a strongman capable of ending the chaos of armed factions that has gripped oil-producing Libya since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

"On December 17, 2017, the validity of the so-called political agreement comes to an end,” Haftar said in a televised speech on Sunday.

“With this, the bodies that resulted from the deal would automatically come to an end."

UN-backed agreement

Signed in the Moroccan city of Skhirat in late 2015, the UN-backed agreement gave rise to Libya’s current UN-backed unity government.

The East Libya-based parliament, however, has refused to sign the agreement, calling for the deal to be reformulated.

In September, Libya’s main political camps began a new round of talks in neighbouring Tunisia with a view to amend the terms of the 2015 agreement.

Libyan voice matters

Haftar spoke in the eastern city of Benghazi, from where his forces managed to expel militants during a three-year battle.

He said he would never “follow any party unless it was elected by the Libyan people."

Haftar also dismissed a series of United Nations-led talks to bridge differences between Libya's two rival administrations, one linked to him in the east and one backed by the UN in the capital Tripoli, which he now declared obsolete.