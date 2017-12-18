The United States provided intelligence to Russia that helped thwart a potentially deadly bomb attack in St Petersburg, US and Russian officials said on Sunday, in a rare public show of co-operation despite deep strains between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned US President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for the tip-off that the Kremlin said helped prevent a militant bomb attack on a cathedral in the Russian city, as well as other sites.

The White House did not disclose details about the plot itself, but said the attack "could have killed large numbers of people." Neither the Kremlin nor the White House identified the would-be attackers.

The US warning allowed Russian law enforcement agencies to arrest the suspects before they could carry out their plans, the White House and Kremlin said.

The phone call on Sunday between Trump and Putin was at least the second such call in the past week. On Thursday, Putin and Trump discussed the crisis in North Korea.

Cathedral threat