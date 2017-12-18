Turkey intends to open an embassy in East Jerusalem, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, days after leading calls at a summit of Muslim leaders of the world to recognise it as the capital of Palestine.

"God willing, the day is close when officially, with God's permission, we will open our embassy there," Erdogan said.

He has not specified how he intends to carry out the move, as Israel controls all of Jerusalem and refers to the city as its 'indivisible capital'.

Palestinians want the capital of a future state they seek to be in East Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in a 1967 war and later annexed in a move not recognised internationally.

OIC says US unfit to broker ME peace

The Muslim nation summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was called in response to US President Donald Trump's December 6 decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.