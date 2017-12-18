In London’s Soho, a new pop-up shop named 'Choose Love' asks customers to buy real gifts for refugees in an alternate take on holiday shopping.

"The idea of it was to change the nature of Christmas consumerism," Amelia Cooper of Help Refugees said.

The concept and design of the Choose Love store was developed by Glimpse, a collective for creative people who want to use their skills for good.

"It is the first store in the world where you can buy real products that'll be distributed to refugees," Cooper said.