2017 in review: How did the Qatar crisis affect the Arab Gulf?
Led by Saudi Arabia, several states in the Middle East and Africa have severed ties with Qatar, accusing the gas-rich Gulf state of supporting terrorism and Iran. Qatar denies the allegations.
A depiction of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, attracts signatures and comments of support from residents amid a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and neighbouring Arab countries in Doha, Qatar, July 3, 2017. / AP Archive
By Asena Boşnak
December 18, 2017

In 2017, the Middle East's relatively stable Gulf monarchies witnessed a rocky falling out.

Beyond wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, a diplomatic rift continued apace as the region's two competing powers, Iran and Saudi Arabia, tried to outmanoeuvre each other.

There have been long-standing differences between Qatar and its neighbours, but the current dispute – revolving around allegations of supporting terrorism and being too close to Iran – appears to be more serious.

TRTWorld'sIolo ap Dafydd looks at the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and how other countries have reacted.

SOURCE:TRT World
