Lead singer of South Korean boy band Shinee dies
Kim Jong-hyun, 27, died in hospital after he was found unconscious by police in an apartment in Seoul.
Kim Jong-hyun, the lead singer for South Korea's top boy band Shinee performs. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 18, 2017

The lead singer of South Korea's top boy band Shinee died on Monday after being taken to hospital unconscious, several news outlets including the Yonhap news agency reported, without giving any source for the information.

Kim Jong-hyun was found unconscious in a Seoul apartment, Yonhap said without giving further details.

News channel YTN reported that the singer had checked into a serviced residence for two nights and was found unconscious by police.

No immediate confirmation from police was available.

SOURCE:Reuters
