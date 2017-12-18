An Amtrak passenger train derailed on Monday during its inaugural run along a faster route through Washington state, sending part of the train crashing down onto a major highway and killing at least three passengers, authorities said.

The death toll could rise, as several people were seriously injured.

Speed of train

Attention is now focused on the train's speed. Federal investigators on Monday said the train was traveling at 80 mph (130 kmh) in a 30 mph (50 kmh) zone.

Bella Dinh-Zarr, a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) member, told a news conference that information from the event data recorder in the rear locomotive provided information about the train's speed.

Dinh-Zarr says it's not yet known what caused the train to derail and that "it's too early to tell" why it was going so fast.

There were 80 passengers and five on-duty crew members on board when the train derailed and pulled 13 cars off the tracks.

Death toll could rise

The derailment caused "multiple fatalities," Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the local sheriff's office, told reporters at the scene. The death toll was at least three, but could rise.

About two hours after the accident, a US official who was briefed on the investigation said he was told at least six people were killed. The official said he had no new information to explain the discrepancy in the numbers.

Troyer said the train struck several cars on the highway, causing injuries but no additional deaths.