US Vice President Mike Pence is postponing his trip to Egypt and Israel this week in order to stay in Washington for a congressional vote on President Donald Trump's tax overhaul plan, White House officials said on Monday.

But the move comes at a time when the US is facing widespread criticism over its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Pence was supposed to depart on Tuesday night for Cairo. Instead, the trip will be rescheduled for the week of January 14.

The trip was already in a disarray after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to meet Pence following the Jerusalem announcement on December 6.

The Christian leadership in Egypt and Israel had already refused to meet the US vice president.

Pence, an evangelical Christian, was planning to highlight the plight of Christian minorities during his trip.