As two Reuters journalists neared the end of a week in detention in Myanmar on Tuesday, there was no word on where they were being held as authorities proceeded with an investigation into whether they violated the country's colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

Journalists Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, were arrested on Tuesday evening after they were invited to dine with police officers on the outskirts of Myanmar's largest city, Yangon.

"We and their families continue to be denied access to them or to the most basic information about their well-being and whereabouts," Reuters President and Editor-In-Chief Stephen J. Adler said in a statement calling for their immediate release.

"Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are journalists who perform a crucial role in shedding light on news of global interest, and they are innocent of any wrongdoing."

Myanmar's civilian president, Htin Kyaw, a close ally of government leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has authorised the police to proceed with a case against the reporters, a senior government spokesman said on Sunday.

Approval from the president's office is needed before court proceedings can begin in cases brought under the Official Secrets Act, which has a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

The two journalists had worked on Reuters coverage of a crisis that has seen an estimated 655,000 Rohingya Muslims flee from a fierce military crackdown on militants in the western state of Rakhine.

Worldwide reaction

A number of governments, including the United States, Canada and Britain, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as a host of journalists' and human rights' groups, have criticised the arrests as an attack on press freedom and called on Myanmar to release the two men.

The European Union's foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini added her voice on Monday, with her spokeswoman describing the arrests as "a cause of real concern."

"Freedom of the press and media is the foundation and a cornerstone of any democracy," the spokeswoman said.

The US embassy in Yangon said on its website that it was "deeply concerned by the highly irregular arrests of two Reuters reporters after they were invited to meet with police officials in Yangon."

"For a democracy to succeed, journalists need to be able to do their jobs freely," the embassy said.

"We urge the government to explain these arrests and allow immediate access to the journalists."

TRT World journalists arrested in October

The arrest of the Reuters journalists came soon after the arrest of a crew of journalists working for TRT World, Turkey's English-language public broadcaster.

The TRT World crew were arrested in the capital Naypyidaw in October for allegedly being in possession of an "unlicensed" drone.