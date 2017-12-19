When a fire ripped through a residential tower block in London this year, people all over the world watched as harrowing scenes of distraught families losing relatives and loved ones unfolded.

The blaze in June which killed 71 people was seen by many as a symbol of social inequality in the United Kingdom.

TRTWorld'sSarah Morice was at the scene as the building was burning.

Interim report

A review launched after London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire called on Monday for an overhaul of building regulations, warning that the current system and culture allowed for cost-cutting at the expense of safety.