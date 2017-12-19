BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Pakistan considering plan to use yuan in trade with China
Pakistan is considering swapping the US dollar for the Chinese yuan for bilateral trade between Pakistan and China. The proposal, if adopted, would remove what proponents see as unnecessary reliance on the US dollar as a medium of global trade.
Pakistan considering plan to use yuan in trade with China
A couple walk past a display showing the security features of the new 100 Yuan note in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016. / AP
December 19, 2017

Pakistan is considering a proposal to replace the US dollar with the Chinese yuan for bilateral trade between Pakistan and China, the English-language daily newspaper Dawn reported on Tuesday.

Bilateral trade between the countries totalled $13.8 billion in 2015 to 2016.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who has been central to the planning and implementation of China-Pakistan economic ties, was reported to be considering the proposal as part of a long-term plan for bilateral economic cooperation.

Iqbal said Pakistan would continue to use the rupee domestically.

RECOMMENDED

The long-term plan highlighted key cooperation areas between the neighbouring states including road and rail connections, information network infrastructure, energy, trade and industrial parks, agriculture, poverty alleviation and tourism.

The plan marks the first time the two countries have said how long they plan to work together on the project, known as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), taking the economic partnership to at least 2030.

China has already committed to investing $57 billion in Pakistan to finance CPEC as part of Beijing's 'Belt and Road' initiative to build a new Silk Road of land and maritime trade routes across more than 60 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent