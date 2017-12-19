Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Tuesday paid tribute to those who died during the 1971 Liberation war of Bangladesh, during his two-day official visit.

Yildirim, who arrived in Bangladesh on Monday, laid a floral wreath at the National Martyrs' Memorial in the capital Dhaka.

Stating that it was a “great privilege and honour” for him to be at the monument, Yildirim wrote in the memorial book, “On behalf of the Turkish people and myself, I take this opportunity to commemorate the brave Bengalis, who lost their lives during the War of Independence in 1971.”

“The Turkish people will never forget the support of our Bengali brothers during our War of Independence,” he added.

Yildirim also inaugurated a cancer unit at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital constructed by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The prime minister on Tuesday also paid his respects to the country’s founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and placed a floral wreath at his portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka.