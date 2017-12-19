WORLD
Saudi-led coalition intercepts ballistic missile targeting Riyadh
Yemen's Houthi rebels say they fired the ballistic missile targeting the Yamama palace, the official residence of King Salman.
A still image taken from a video distributed by Yemen's pro-Houthi Al Masirah television station on November 5, 2017, shows what it says was the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh's King Khaled Airport. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 19, 2017

Saudi air defences on Tuesday intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, Saudi-owned channel Al Arabiya reported, citing a Saudi-led military coalition.

Yemen's Houthi rebels said that they fired a ballistic missile targeting Yamama palace, the official residence of King Salman.

According to witnesses, a loud explosion at 1050 GMT was heard, shortly before the scheduled unveiling of the Saudi budget, which is usually announced from the Yamama palace by the king.

There were no reports of casualties.

Houthi rebels said that the latest missile attack was a new chapter in its confrontation with the kingdom.

Saudi palaces, military and oil facilities are within range of such missiles fired from Yemen, the Houthis said, according to a statement distributed via their television channel al-Masirah. 

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd has more details.

RECOMMENDED

Humanitarian crisis

A Saudi-led coalition has been waging an air campaign against the Houthis since March 2015, in an attempt to shore up the internationally recognised government of Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Over 8,750 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the conflict.

Humanitarian aid groups have urged all sides to show restraint, and the UN has listed Yemen as the world's number one humanitarian crisis, with seven million people on the brink of famine. 

Civilian casualties surge

Air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen have killed at least 136 civilians and non-combatants since December 6, UN human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a regular UN briefing on Tuesday.

Incidents verified by the UN included seven air strikes that hit a prison in the Shaub district of Sanaa on December 13, killing at least 45 detainees thought to be loyal to President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is supported by Saudi Arabia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
