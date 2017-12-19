Argentina's centre-right government on Tuesday managed to push through pension overhauls that have prompted several violent protests, with critics saying the changes will weigh heaviest on the poorest sectors of society.

Members of the governing Cambiemos or Change, coalition won 128 votes in favour of the bill, with 116 voting against and two abstaining.

On Monday clashes erupted between police and protesters opposed to the measures near the country's congress building in Buenos Aires, with demonstrators continuing to bang pots and pans in protest late into the night.

President Mauricio Macri, in power since 2015, has been trying to limit pension payouts to lower the country's deficit, which is estimated at five percent of GDP.

His aim is to produce savings of $5.7 billion in 2018, equivalent to around a fifth of the deficit.

The changes would also push back the retirement age to 70 from 65 for men and to 63 from 60 for women.

Cabinet chief Marcos Pena has said that it will not cause retirees to lose purchasing power.

Changing 'the formula'