At least five protesters were shot dead by security forces and more than 90 people injured on Tuesday during the protests in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) administered northern Iraq, according to officials.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Taha Mohammed, a public health director in Ranya, said another 70 people had been injured - including 36 security personnel - in clashes between protesters and security forces.

Since Monday, Sulaymaniyah has been the scene of large demonstrations by civil servants to protest public-sector salary delays and perceived government corruption.

Earlier Tuesday, protesters torched a number of public facilities in Sulaymaniyah, including the offices of some opposition groups.

Aydin Maruf, a lawmaker for the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF), told Anadolu Agency that demonstrators had set fire to the ITF’s office in the city’s Kifri district.

According to Maruf, protesters also torched the local headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, as well as the Koy Sanjaq prefecture building near Erbil, the municipal capital of the KRG.

Shorash Ismail, the police chief in Koy Sanjaq, told Anadolu Agency that at least 15 people had been injured - two seriously - in clashes between security forces and protesters in the prefecture.

Local authorities have reportedly stepped up security throughout the region to prevent further escalations.