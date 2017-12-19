China and Russia on Tuesday decried President Donald Trump's first National Security Strategy – which denounced both nations as challengers to US power – as a "Cold War mentality" with an "imperialist character."

The two global powerhouses hit back hours after the Trump administration unveiled its approach to the world with biting language, framing Beijing and Moscow as global competitors.

"We urge the United States to stop intentionally distorting China's strategic intentions and to abandon outdated notions such as the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game, otherwise it will only harm itself or others," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

TRT World'sAdefemi Akinsanya has more details.

Moscow issued its own denunciation moments later.

"The imperialist character of this document is obvious, as is the refusal to renounce a unipolar world, an insistent refusal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The report's tough tone contrasts sharply with Trump's friendlier face-to-face encounters with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"China and Russia challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity," the document says.