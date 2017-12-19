WORLD
2017 in review: Race relations in America
From Charlottesville to the "Take a knee" protests, the issue of race and inequality increasingly made headlines in the US in 2017.
The Black Lives Matter movement denounces police violence against black Americans. January 14, 2017 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 19, 2017

In August 2017, the world watched in shock when the small university town of Charlottesville, in the state of Virginia, became the scene of deadly protests.

White supremacists and Neo-Nazis organised a 'Unite the Right' rally in the city prompting a strong reaction from residents - who took to the streets to counter protest.

One person was killed and several wounded in a day of violence that signalled a wider and pervasive problem: that of America's complex relationship with the concept of race.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
