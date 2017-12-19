WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Ramaphosa fix South Africa's economic woes?
Some investors worry that the new ANC leader may not be able to bring drastic policy changes because half of the party's top decision-making body remains in hands of the old guard.
Can Ramaphosa fix South Africa's economic woes?
An ANC member walks past a stall outside the venue of the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 19, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 19, 2017

As South Africans celebrate country's deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's election as new leader of the ruling African National Congress, questions are being asked if he can deliver on the economic front. 

Ramaphosa, a former trade unionist-turned-businessman, defeated Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, President Jacob Zuma's ex-wife, in narrowly contested party election on Monday. 

There are hopes Ramaphosa will put the economy on a stronger footing if he wins the presidential election in 2019. 

RECOMMENDED

But, as TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports, those high expectations come with many challenges.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent