TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey takes Jerusalem resolution to UN General Assembly
A resolution urging the US to withdraw its declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital was introduced to the UN Security Council by Egypt. The US vetoed it in a 1-14 vote. Now it faces a non-binding vote of the UN General Assembly.
Turkey takes Jerusalem resolution to UN General Assembly
US President Donald Trump’s decision to formally recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital sparked international furor. December 19, 2017 / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
December 19, 2017

Turkey will take the resolution calling on the United States to withdraw its declaration of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital to the United Nations General Assembly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The resolution was introduced to the UN Security Council on Monday by Egypt, a non-permanent member, but was vetoed by the United States, despite the 14 other votes in favour.

"Now, God willing, we will carry the resolution to the UN General Assembly," Erdogan a joint news conference with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

 "A two-thirds support in the General Assembly would actually mean the rejection of the decision made by the Security Council," he added.

Emergency special session

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly will hold a rare emergency special session on Thursday at the request of Arab and Muslim states on Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

RECOMMENDED

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said the General Assembly would vote on a draft resolution calling for Trump's declaration to be withdrawn, which was vetoed by the United States in the 15-member UN Security Council on Monday.

The remaining 14 Security Council members voted in favour of the Egyptian-drafted resolution, which did not specifically mention the United States or Trump but which expressed "deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem."

Mansour said on Monday he hoped there would be "overwhelming support" in the General Assembly for the resolution. Such a vote is non-binding but carries political weight.

Under a 1950 resolution, an emergency special session can be called for the General Assembly to consider a matter "with a view to making appropriate recommendations to members for collective measures" if the Security Council fails to act.

Only 10 such sessions have been convened, and the last time the General Assembly met in such a session was in 2009 on occupied East Jerusalem and Palestinian territories. 

Thursday's meeting will be a resumption of that session.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent