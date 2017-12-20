WORLD
2 MIN READ
As Olympics near, pressure mounts on South Korea
With the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang less than two months away, rising tensions with North and South Korea show their impact on the games. Seoul is taking extra measures to try to ensure the safety of the olympics.
As Olympics near, pressure mounts on South Korea
This file photo taken on November 1, 2017 shows South Korean Ryu Seung-min, a member of the International Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, carries the Olympic torch as he hangs from a wire during the Olympic Torch Relay in Incheon, South Korea. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 20, 2017

South Korea will host the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang from February 9 to 25 next year, with the Paralympics scheduled to begin on March 9.

The host area is just 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the border with nuclear-armed North Korea, and tensions tend to rise during the Olympics.

"If North Korea provokes again at a time when the Olympic Games are imminent, it may deal a fatal blow to the Olympics," said South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-Gyon.

RECOMMENDED

South Korea's government has also urged North Korea to participate the games, but there has been no official response from the North.

TRT World’sJoseph Kim has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent