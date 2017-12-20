South Korea will host the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang from February 9 to 25 next year, with the Paralympics scheduled to begin on March 9.

The host area is just 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the border with nuclear-armed North Korea, and tensions tend to rise during the Olympics.

"If North Korea provokes again at a time when the Olympic Games are imminent, it may deal a fatal blow to the Olympics," said South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-Gyon.