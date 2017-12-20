December 20, 2017
South Korea will host the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang from February 9 to 25 next year, with the Paralympics scheduled to begin on March 9.
The host area is just 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the border with nuclear-armed North Korea, and tensions tend to rise during the Olympics.
"If North Korea provokes again at a time when the Olympic Games are imminent, it may deal a fatal blow to the Olympics," said South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-Gyon.
South Korea's government has also urged North Korea to participate the games, but there has been no official response from the North.
TRT World’sJoseph Kim has more on the story.
