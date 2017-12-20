The Republican-led US Senate approved a sweeping, $1.5 trillion tax bill in the small hours of Wednesday morning, moving their party and President Donald Trump a step closer to the largest overhaul of the US tax code in more than 30 years.

The victory, expected to be sealed within hours, will not come without embarrassment for Republicans, who tripped up on a last-minute procedural snag that forced them to schedule a re-vote by the House of Representatives later in the day.

Republicans shrugged off the mistake. White House legislative affairs director Marc Short, commenting on the need for a House re-vote, said: "I don't think it's that uncommon for a big piece of legislation like this."

The bill slashes taxes for corporations and wealthy taxpayers, revamps how the United States taxes multinational companies and creates a tax deduction for the owners of "pass-through" businesses, ranging from mom-and-pop stores to large real estate and financial enterprises.

The debt-financed bill offers temporary tax rate cuts for some individuals and families, while sharply reducing the number of Americans who itemize deductions on their tax returns and cutting back the number and scope of many available deductions.

“We’ve had two quarters in a row of 3 percent growth. The stock market is up. Optimism is high. Coupled with this tax reform, America is ready to start performing as it should have for a number of years,” said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell after the chamber's vote.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said the bill will harm millions of middle-class families.

"It contains huge, permanent giveaways for big banks and corporations, and asks our children, millions of working Americans and senior citizens, and future generations to pay the price," he said.

Protesters chant "Kill the bill"