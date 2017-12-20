The president of Honduras declared himself re-elected on Tuesday despite calls from the Organization of American States (OAS) for a fresh vote over allegations of fraud and deadly protests following last month's disputed election.

In Washington, his rival asked the United States and others to reject the result and cut off aid, warning that protests in which more than 20 people have died could escalate into generalised violence unless there is a new election.

The opposition alliance said it would file a legal challenge to the country's electoral tribunal's verdict that President Juan Orlando Hernandez won the November 26 election.

Hernandez spoke for the first time since the tribunal issued that verdict on Sunday. A partial recount did not tip the result in favour of his opponent, TV host Salvador Nasralla, the tribunal said.

Call for new vote

Hernandez, who is an ally of the United States, said in a televised address that he would bring "peace, harmony and prosperity" to the poor Central American nation.

"As a citizen and president-elect of all Hondurans, I humbly accept the will of the Honduran people," said Hernandez, a conservative who has led a military crackdown on the country's violent gangs.

Nasralla, who leads a centre-left coalition, called for a new vote monitored by international observers, saying Hernandez was holding onto power illegally.

"Honduras runs the risk of falling into an undesired and fratricidal civil war, with unforeseen consequences in the Central American region," he told reporters.

Deadly protests

At least 24 people, including two police officers, have died in simmering protests around the country since the opposition declared fraud, according to the Honduran human rights group COFADEH, which tracks kidnappings and murders by the state.

However, for the most part the protests have been relatively small.

Opposition leaders have accused government security forces of firing into barricades and peaceful protests.

A military official said troops are firing only into the air and only if they are in imminent danger, such as coming under fire.