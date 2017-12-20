The United States on Monday vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution rejecting President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. This came despite the measure being backed by all 14 other Security Council members.

Turkey had criticised the US on its veto, saying it was an indication of "lost objectivity," and declared that it would take the decision to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"All countries except for the Trump administration acted in unity on this vote. Now the UN General Assembly period will start," Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman, said on Twitter.

The Turkish foreign ministry declared on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al Maliki are heading to New York to start the process.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken a lead position in opposing the US move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and hosted representatives from more than 50 Muslim countries in Istanbul on December 13, for an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in response to the move.

OIC declared East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine after the summit.

Is it possible to circumvent a UN Security Council Veto?

As the UNGA's first resolution, the Uniting for Peace (UfP) resolution was adopted in November 1950 as a US initiative to overcome Russia’s vetoes at the UN Security Council during the Korean War.

The resolution allows matters vetoed at the Council to be readdressed at the UN General Assembly.

The resolution maintains that if the Security Council fails to promote international peace when an issue is vetoed at the Council, it can be taken to the UN General Assembly, where a two-thirds of the members present and voting is needed to pass a resolution instead of the approval of the five permanent members.