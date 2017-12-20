The 193-member United Nations General Assembly will hold a rare emergency special session on Thursday at the request of Muslim states on US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, sparking a threat from Washington that it will "take names."

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said the General Assembly would vote on a draft resolution calling for Trump's declaration to be withdrawn, which was vetoed by the United States in the 15-member UN Security Council on Monday.

The remaining 14 Security Council members voted in favor of the Egyptian-drafted resolution, which did not specifically mention the United States or Trump but which expressed "deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem."

TRT World spoke to New York-based William Denselow for the latest developments on the story.

Mansour said on Monday he hoped there would be "overwhelming support" in the General Assembly for the resolution. Such a vote is non-binding, but carries political weight.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley, in a letter to dozens of UN states on Tuesday, warned that the United States would remember those who voted for the resolution criticizing the US decision.

"The president will be watching this vote carefully and has requested I report back on those countries who voted against us. We will take note of each and every vote on this issue," Haley wrote.

She echoed that call in a Twitter post: "The US will be taking names."

Under a 1950 resolution, an emergency special session can be called for the General Assembly to consider a matter "with a view to making appropriate recommendations to members for collective measures" if the Security Council fails to act.

Only 10 such sessions have been convened, and the last time the General Assembly met in such a session was in 2009 on occupied East Jerusalem and Palestinian territories. Thursday's meeting will be a resumption of that session.