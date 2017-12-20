WORLD
Syrian centre works to rehabilitate ex-Daesh members
A rehabilitation centre in the rebel-held town of Marea, northern Syria, is attempting to make it possible for ex-Daesh militants to leave behind their former life in the terrorist organisation.
Former Daesh fighters play chess at the Syrian Centre for Countering Extremist Ideology in the Syrian town of Marea, in the northern Aleppo district, on November 30, 2017. / AFP
By Ali Riza SAN
December 20, 2017

The Syrian Centre for Countering Extremist Ideology which is home to around 100 ex-Daesh militants from Syria, the Middle East and Europe is attempting to rehabilitate the former of the terrorist organisation.

The men and boys in the centre are given daily lessons of a very different kind in Sharia (Islamic law) and are assessed by a psychologist.

The rehabilitation programme lasts roughly six months for a person but it can be extended.

The programme consists of three levels and the highest level is reserved for the most radicalised – the foreign fighters.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from Maera in northern Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
