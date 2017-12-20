Given that Pakistan’s links to the Gulf states in the Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – are much deeper than those with Qatar, the following question is legitimate: why has Islamabad remained neutral in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) crisis?

One must analyse Pakistan’s neutrality in the Qatar crisis within a greater context, taking stock of Islamabad’s decision in 2015 to sit out the Riyadh-led Arab coalition in Yemen. Islamabad’s refusal to enter into this conflict was attributable to factors ranging from Pakistan’s sensitive sectarian relations at home, which resulted in violence in the 1990s, and the Pakistani military’s already extensive engagement along the Afghan and Indian borders.

Nonetheless, Pakistan’s military has maintained historically strong ties with GCC states, especially Saudi Arabia, and understood Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’s security concerns vis-a-vis Yemen. Although Pakistan’s leadership wanted to contribute militarily in Yemen, the full backing of parliament was necessary, and strong domestic opposition resulted in the parliament rejecting Saudi Arabia’s request.

From certain GCC states’ perspectives, Islamabad betrayed the Saudi and Emirati leaders by staying out of the coalition. The reaction to Pakistan’s decision in the UAE’s press, in which the commentary against Islamabad was particularly harsh, was telling of this growing tension in GCC-Pakistan relations.

GCC states had always invested in building strong links with Pakistani civil and military elites but their failure to directly engage with the country’s population resulted in public opinion opposing them, which was hard for parliament to ignore.

The Qatar crisis represented another instance in which Pakistan chose to embrace a neutral stance rather than back Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. Islamabad’s position on the GCC dispute has much to do with the Qatari royal family’s relationship with former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Qatar’s extensive engagement in Pakistan’s energy sector.

Sharif is facing a judicial investigation regarding his significant property portfolio in London. This is largely based on a letter by the former Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al Thani who allegedly maintained that the properties were a gift from him to the Sharif family. Siding against Qatar at this crucial juncture would have ended Sharif’s only hope to exonerate himself from the investigation.

The energy sector is another important dimension in Pakistani-Qatari relations. Qatar’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports to Pakistan – despite creating significant controversy in Pakistan due to price issues and the fact that the terms of the Qatari-Pakistani LNG deal is non-negotiable for the next ten years – have been crucial in partially averting Pakistan’s long-standing energy woes.

The Pakistani ambassador to Qatar recently praised Qatar’s ability to deal with internal and “external” threats and expressed confidence that the two countries could increase trade and tourism ties. Doha recently announced that Pakistanis would be granted visas on arrival in Qatar.