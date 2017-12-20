Poland's president on Wednesday said he signed into law two controversial judicial reforms that opposition politicians and the EU insist undermine the rule of law and the separation of powers.

President Andrzej Duda said he had "decided to sign" reforms to the Supreme Court and the National Council of the Judiciary pushed through parliament this month by the rightwing Law and Justice (PiS) government.

Earlier Poland had denounced the EU's decision to initiate unprecedented disciplinary proceedings against it over the planned judicial reforms.

"Poland deplores the European Commission's launch of the procedure foreseen in Article 7, which is essentially political, not legal" in nature, the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it risks undermining "mutual trust".

The bloc's executive arm triggered article seven of the EU treaty over what it sees as "systemic threats" to the independence of the Polish judiciary from the right-wing government.

"Nuclear option"

Never before used, article seven proceedings are seen as a "nuclear option" against an EU member state as they can lead, albeit at the end of a complex process, to a suspension of voting rights at the European Council.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to initiate Article 7.1. But the facts leave us with no choice," Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans told reporters in Brussels.

A threat to democracy?

The Dutch commissioner said that 13 laws adopted by Poland in the space of two years had created a situation where the government "can systematically politically interfere with the composition, powers, the administration and the functioning" of judicial authorities.

Poland's right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) government began making changes to the judiciary after coming to power in late 2015 and says the reforms are needed to combat corruption and overhaul the judicial system still haunted by the communist era.

Brussels has repeatedly warned Warsaw that it views the changes as a threat to the democratic principles and rule of law Poland signed up to when it joined the European Union.