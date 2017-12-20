Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday he would introduce pro-business policies to attract investment and revive the ailing economy after decades of rule under Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa, who came to power last month after Mugabe was ousted, used his first state of the nation address to underline that his priorities were to boost economic growth and fight corruption.

The new president was a long-time ally of Mugabe, and his critics say he is also a hardliner from the ruling ZANU-PF party with a record of alleged graft and repression in Zimbabwe.

But Mnangagwa said he wants to improve the rule of law and democracy, as well as the business climate

"My government is committed to open Zimbabwe out to investment by building a free and transparent economy... and is welcoming to outsiders, " Mnangagwa said.

"We are determined to remove any policy inconsistencies of the past to make Zimbabwe an attractive destination for capital."