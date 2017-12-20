German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) have agreed to exploratory talks on forming a new government starting on January 7, both parties said on Wednesday after informal discussions.

The decision, 87 days after a national election that returned a fragmented parliament and complicated coalition arithmetic, brightens prospects for a renewal of the "grand coalition" that governed Germany over the past four years.

A repeat coalition is Merkel's best chance of securing a fourth term as chancellor after talks on forming a three-way alliance with two smaller parties broke down, leaving Europe's largest economy in an unprecedented state of uncertainty.

"It was a good discussion in a trusting atmosphere," the parties said in a joint statement after leaders met on Wednesday.

They agreed to hold four days of talks from January 7, with the aim of deciding by January 12 whether to open formal coalition negotiations.