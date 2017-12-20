Saudi Arabia aims to start talks with Washington within weeks on an agreement to allow US firms to participate in its nascent civilian nuclear energy programme, the kingdom's energy minister said on Wednesday.

The first tender for construction of two nuclear reactors is expected in 2018.

Saudi Arabia is interested in reaching a civilian nuclear co-operation agreement with Washington.

Riyadh has invited US firms to take part in developing the kingdom's first atomic energy programme.

The world’s top oil exporter wants nuclear power to diversify its energy supply mix, enabling it to export more crude rather than burning it to generate electricity.

"We've indicated with our American partners that we intend to localise the entire value chain with nuclear energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Energy Minister Khalid al Falih told Reuters in an interview.