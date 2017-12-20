British Prime Minister Theresa May was left weakened by the resignation on Wednesday of her deputy Damian Green, the latest crack in her government as she faces tough Brexit talks.

Green agreed to step down as the first secretary of state after a probe into his conduct found he had acted dishonestly.

The departure of one of her closest aides is the result of an investigation into Green's conduct following newspaper allegations published last month.

The Sunday Times reported that pornography was found on his parliamentary computer in 2008, while a journalist claimed Green acted inappropriately towards her in 2015.

In its report, the Cabinet Office said Green had breached the ministerial code when he made "inaccurate and misleading" statements, by falsely claiming he was unaware that indecent material had been found on his computer.

Scandal at Westminster

In his resignation letter, Green apologised for breaching the ministerial code, while denying that he downloaded or viewed pornography in parliament.