Two Eastern Ghouta girls tweet about life under siege in Syria
The pair are giving the world a rare look at the realities of life in a war zone. Eastern Ghouta is a rebel-held area near Damascus which is under seige and bombardment by the Assad regime.
Eight-year-old Alaa and 10-year-old Noor, Syrian girls living in Syria’s besieged Eastern Ghouta district under extremely difficult circumstances, are seen as they convey the information on the region through social networking site, Twitter on December 14, 2017 in Damascus, Syria. / AA
By Asena Boşnak
December 21, 2017

Aid agencies say the humanitarian situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta has reached a critical point.

The 400,000 people estimated to live in the rebel-held suburbs of Damascus face severe shortages of food and medical supplies. 

But that hasn't stopped two little girls, 8-year-old Alaa and 10-year-old Noor, from using social media to share their lives with the world.

Eastern Ghouta is one of the last remaining rebel strongholds in Syria, and has been under a tight siege by regime forces since 2013.

A November survey in the rebel-held area outside Damascus showed over one in ten children under five were suffering from acute malnutrition, "the highest rate ever recorded in Syria" since the conflict started, said the UN children's agency UNICEF.

TRTWorld’s Sara Firth reports. 

