WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indian court acquits all accused in 2G telecoms case
India frees top politicians and businessmen charged with corruption and money laundering in one of India's biggest corruption scandals which cost the country $39 billion in revenue.
Indian court acquits all accused in 2G telecoms case
This file photo, taken on December 8, 2010, shows Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials looking through papers during a search at the residence of former Telecom Minister Andimuthu Raja in New Delhi, India. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
December 21, 2017

A special court in India on Thursday acquitted a former telecoms minister, politicians and several business executives of graft and money laundering charges in the grant of telecoms licences in one of the country's biggest graft scandals.

Due to lack of evidence, the court judge pronounced his verdict as "not guilty" for all accused, including former Telecom Minister Andimuthu Raja.

The case relates to alleged below-market-price sale of lucrative telecoms permits bundled with airwaves in 2008, which a federal auditor said may have cost the government as much as $39 billion in lost revenue.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sIshan Russell explains the allegations in the case.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move